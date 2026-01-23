Police Arrest 3 Robbery Suspects In Ibadan, Recover Gun

The Oyo State Police Command has arrested three suspected armed robbers during a routine stop-and-search operation within the Ibadan metropolis, recovering a locally fabricated single-barrel gun.

The Command’s spokesman, DSP Ayanlade Olayinka, disclosed this in a statement in Ibadan yesterday. Olayinka said the stop-and-search operation, which he claimed had been yielding positive results across the state, was designed to deter criminal activities, prevent armed robbery, and ensure the safety of residents.

The police spokesperson explained that the arrest was made as operatives intercepted an unregistered tricycle, popularly known as “Keke Maruwa,” with three occupants.

“A thorough search of the tricycle led to the recovery of one locally fabricated single-barrel gun, modified into a short-arm, suitable for concealment,” he said.

He said that the suspects, who were between the ages of 18 and 19, as well as the recovered item, had been handed over to the Command Monitoring Unit.

According to him, the suspects are cooperating with the ongoing investigation, after which they will be charged in court accordingly.

He urged members of the public to cooperate with the police by providing timely and credible information, reiterating that such collaboration remains critical to sustaining public safety. Olayinka reiterated the command’s commitment to safeguarding lives and property across Oyo State.