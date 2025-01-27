Police Arrest 3 Over Killing Of Gombe Ex-Permanent Secretary

Share

The Kano State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of three suspects in connection with the murder of a retired Permanent Secretary and former Chairman of the Gombe State Board of Internal Revenue Service, Atiku Mu’azu.

The late ex-permanent secretary was reportedly abducted and killed in Kano State, where he had been residing following his retirement from public service.

The State Police Command’s Public Relations Officer, SP Haruna Abdullahi, said, “Three suspects have been apprehended in connection with the death of the Gombe retired permanent secretary and are now in our custody.

“As soon as the investigation is completed, the suspects will be charged to court for appropriate prosecution.”

On Saturday, the Gombe State Governor, Muhammadu Yahaya, said he received with shock and sadness the news of Mu’azu’s death.

In a separate incident, gunmen suspected to be kidnappers stormed Garo town in the Kabo Local Government Area of Kano State early yesterday and abducted a young lady, simply called Zainab.

The hoodlums, numbering about 10, targeted the residence of a prominent businessman, Alhaji Auwal, in Garo Sabuwar Unguwa at around 1:20 a.m.

According to eyewitnesses, the attackers forcefully entered the house by breaking a small door. They kidnapped the family’s eldest daughter, a secondary school graduate, and fled the scene.

Confirming the incident, the state PPRO said, “The police have swung into action with a view to rescuing the victim and apprehending the fleeing suspects.”

The abducted girl’s whereabouts remain unknown, as the kidnappers have yet to establish communication with the family, he added.

Share

Please follow and like us: