Police Arrest 3 Human Trafficking Suspects, Rescue 13 Victims In Kaduna

Operatives of the Kaduna State Police Command has intercepted a vehicle transporting 13 suspected victims of human trafficking to Oyo State and arrested three suspects.

The Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, disclosed this in a statement yesterday. Adejobi said in the statement that;

“In furtherance of the IGP’s directive on the due implementation of the police’s action plan for the year 2025, police operatives attached to the Kaduna State Command, on the 31st of January, 2025, at about 7pm, apprehended three persons identified as Samson Peter ‘m’ aged 25 yrs, Haruna Duniya ‘m’ aged 45 yrs, and Abdulazaq Olawole ‘m’ aged 58 yrs.

“The suspects were arrested while trafficking 13 victims to Oyo State in an unmarked vehicle. The victims were rescued, and the investigation is still ongoing.”

Adejobi added that in a separate incident on January 29th, the Ogun State Police Command conducted a covert operation, locating a kidnappers’ den following a reported abduction on January 25th.

A gun battle reportedly ensued, which resulted in the neutralisation of five gang members. The statement added, “Upon sighting the operatives, the gang engaged the police operatives in a gun duel.

“The confrontation led to the neutralisation of five of the gang members and the successful rescue of the three kidnapped victims, with the recovery of some arms and ammunition of various calibres, three mobile phones, and a cash sum of N5.2 million.

“Also recovered were the vehicles of the kidnapped victims.”

