Police Arrest 3 For Stealing Vehicle During Church Crusade In Benin

The police in Edo State have arrested three suspects- Augustine Ikponmwoba,62, Roland Ibizugbe,63, and Blessing Joseph,36, for allegedly stealing two vehicles during a Church crusade in Edo state.

Parading the suspect alongside other suspected criminals, state police Commissioner, Funsho Adeboye, said the suspects were arrested after tracking the phone that was stolen alongside the vehicles which one of the suspects gave to his female friend as a gift.

He said Mrs Joy Mordi and Mr Peter E. Abiwo reported to the police that they individually parked their Toyota Camry with registration number MUS 791GA and USL 93AM valued at N3.5 million each at Garrick Memorial ground, to attend a crusade but after the closing of the crusade they discovered that their vehicles have been stolen from where they were parked.

He said during the investigation, the female suspect, blessing Joseph 36 who was in possession of one of the phones left in Mrs Joy Mordi’s vehicle, was arrested.

According to him, the suspect confessed that the phone was given to her by her Man friend, Augustine Ikponmwoba 62 and was arrested

“Ikponmwoba’s arrest led the Police to Roland Ibizugbe ,63. The suspects had confessed to the crime and would be charged to court” he said.