Police Arrest 3 As Residents Allegedly Kill 2 Artisans Mistaken For Robbers In Edo

The Edo State Police Command have arrested three persons allegedly involved in a mob attack that led to the death of two artisans who were mistaken for armed robbers in Amagba community in Benin City.

Sources informed the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the victims, who were said to be welders, were identified as Osamudiamen Ehigie and Nosa Aghimie.

The duo were said to be returning from a project site in the community about 6p.m on Nov. 16 when they ran into gunmen who were robbing some residents.

A source told NAN that the suspected robbers who saw the artisans gave them a hot chase and in the process, the artisans ran into a house in the vicinity and hid themselves.

According to the source, the residents in the neighborhood who mistook them for the robbers, apprehended them and beat them to death. The owner of the site, where they had gone to work, came to the scene to argue their innocence.

Meanwhile, it was gathered that the police have arrested three suspects alleged to have been directly involved in the lynching.

When contacted, SP Moses Yamu, spokesman of the police command in Edo, yesterday, confirmed the incident and the arrest of the three suspects for murder.

“The command is aware of the incident where two young boys unfortunately met their deaths. “The command immediately arrested three suspects, while two other suspects are at large. “Those arrested have since been charged to court,” he said.

