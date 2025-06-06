Police Arrest 28 Suspected Cultists In Edo

Share

The Edo State Police Command on Friday said it has arrested 28 persons suspected to be involved in cultism in the state.

A statement by the Police Public Relations Officer of the Command, Moses Yamu, said the arrests were made during a raid of criminal hide out in the state.

He stated that after the suspects were professionally screened, 19 they were found culpable and were charged to court.

The statement reads, “The Edo State Command has sustained its fight against crime through visibility policing, community engagements and sustained raids of criminal hideouts in the State.

“On 4/6/2025 between 16:00 hours and 22:00 hours, operatives of the Command carried out raids of criminal hideouts within Benin-City.

“During the raids, twenty-eight (28) persons were arrested and professionally screened where nineteen (19) of them found implicated, and charged to court.

“In continuation of its fight against cultism, the command has commenced the house-to-house arrests of identified cult members in the state to ensure that cultism is either eliminated or brought to its barest minimum.

“Three suspects who were arrested from various locations have confessed to being members of the Eiye and Aye confraternities respectively. They have been arraigned before the court accordingly.

“On this note, CP Monday Agbonika, expresses confidence that the general public would have no fear of crimes as he warned all cult members to either denounce cultism and turn a new leaf, relocate from the State or face the full wrath of the law as contained in the Edo State Secret Cult and other related activities prohibition law.”

