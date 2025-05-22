Police Arrest 25 Over Assault On DPO In Gombe

Share

The Gombe State Police Command has confirmed the arrest of 25 suspects in connection with attack on the Divisional Police Officer of Kwadon Division in Yamaltu/Deba Local Government Area, CSP Adamu Alhaji-Idi.

DSP Buhari Abdullahi, the Command’s spokesperson, who disclosed this in a statement in Gombe yesterday said that the officer was reportedly assaulted by a group of suspected miscreants, known as Kalare on Tuesday while carrying out his duties in Kwadon town.

While condemning the attack, he said all efforts were on to bring the perpetrators of the violent attack to justice. “On Tuesday, at 9.00am, a report of a brutal assault on CSP Adamu Alhaji Idi, the Divisional Police Officer of Kwadon Division was received.

“The officer was attacked by a group of notorious Kalare miscreants in Kwadon town and sustained multiple degrees of injuries, including a deep wound on his forehead.

“The victim was immediately rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe for urgent medical attention and is currently receiving treatment,” he said.

He stated that following coordinated tactical operations, 25 suspects all residents of Kwadon town were apprehended in connection with the incident and are currently in police custody undergoing discreet investigation. He said upon completion of the investigation, they would be charged to court accordingly.

