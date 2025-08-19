Police Arrest 23-Year-Old In Edo For Killing Lover, 44, In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested a 23-year-old man, Kingsley Chinamezu, popularly known as Power Sharp, for allegedly macheting his 44-year-old lover, Miss Confidence Konebari Sunny, to death in Etche Local Government Area of Rivers State.

The incident occurred on July 30, 2025, in Umuebule community. The suspect, who hails from Ogbo-Hill in Abia State, fled to Egbeta village in Edo State after committing the crime, where he reportedly continued to issue threats to the victim’s family.

Police spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement, said the suspect was tracked down and arrested on August 15, 2025, by operatives of the Anti-Kidnapping Unit using technical intelligence.

According to her, Chinamezu confessed to the crime during interrogation, and evidence is currently being gathered while investigations continue to determine his involvement in other possible offences.

The Commissioner of Police, Rivers State Command, CP Olugbenga A. Adepoju, commended the swift efforts of the operatives in apprehending the suspect. He assured that Rivers State would not serve as a safe haven for criminals and reaffirmed the command’s commitment to ensuring justice and public safety.