Police Arrest 22 Armed Thugs, Place 30 Others On Wanted List

The Kano State Police Commissioner, Muhammad Usaini Gumel, has said that the command arrested 20 most dangerous armed thugs who are assaulting residents of Dorayi Karma in Kano Metropolitan area of the state. Gumel, who spoke while holding meeting with the people of Dorayi over issues of thuggery and criminal assault on innocent indigenes of the area, resulting in killing and maiming of people, said the persons arrested are armed robbers not political thugs.

He said, already 30 other hardened criminals are on the wanted lists of the command and advised parents and relatives to submit them to the police before they are caught. The Police Commissioner, said, “we cannot tolerate thugs hiding under the guise of Daba fighting to caused civic unrest in the state, and let me warn that parents who attempt to come forward seeking bail for their arrested children would be arrested for complicity.” CP Gumel, further said that he has donated 1000 canisters of tear gas to the area and hundreds of armed police would be deployed to the area henceforth.

While commending the efforts of the police, community leaders of the area called on the police to gun down anybody who wields arms and ammunition among the citizens, saying that even God has directed that those kind of person’s punishment is death or life Imprisonment. However, the police insisted that those behind the assault on the community are armed robbers and not common thugs, saying that their investigation has revealed that they are robbers.

“Already 22 heavily armed persons were arrested and 30 are declared wanted by the police,” he said, warning parents against seeking the release of their wards directing that anybody who comes asking for bail should also be arrested “We would not tolerate seeing parents supporting their criminal children undertaking crimes against innocent indigents.” He said the 30 persons on wanted lists including Duguja, Baba Habu, Rigiji, Boris, Aminu Yankifi, Yasir, Tsasha, Kana Barrow, Audu Bagwaya, Toti, Musa Kwata, Receiver Gida Gibirawa,Baba and Gundura, Na Lutu and others.