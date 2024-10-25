Police Arrest 21 Suspected Political Thugs For Disrupting Kaduna LG Poll

Share

The Kaduna State Police Command has arrested 21 suspects for attempting to disrupt the smooth conduct of the recent local government elections held on October 19.

The arrests were made by police officers from Operation Fushin Kada who acted swiftly to prevent the planned obstruction of the electoral process.

A statement by the Kaduna State Police Command Public Relations Officer, Mansir Hassan, said the suspects, identified as political thugs, were arrested while attempting to block transportation routes and disrupt the distribution of election materials by targeting ad-hoc staff of the Kaduna State Independent Electoral Commission assigned to oversee the election logistics.

He said that some exhibits including sharp weapons and hard drugs were recovered from the suspects. According to the police, the suspects are currently in their custody and will be charged to court after the conclusion of investigations to determine if there are further links to other individuals or groups involved in the attempted disruption.

Share

Please follow and like us: