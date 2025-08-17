Police Arrest 202 In Kano, Ogun, Recover N30m In Kaduna

Over 202 persons, including three staff of the Independent National Electoral Commission, (INEC) were arrested in Kano and Ogun States yesterday for thuggery and accepting brides to compromise the bye-elections. While two INEC officials were arrested in Ogun State, one was nabbed in Kano.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner of INEC in Kano, Ambassador Abdu Zango, also admitted that elections in Shanono Local Government were disrupted by thugs who smashed ballot boxes.

Zango told newsmen in Shanono Local Government that, “it is true that some highly Armed Political Thugs have disrupted the elections in some polling units and snatched away ballot boxes”.

He however explained that they managed to replace those boxes and ballot papers snatched away by the thugs and elections were conducted without further hitches.

He added that the “Police have arrested over 200 thugs now including one of our Staff who was mistaken by the security as a ballot box snatcher, not knowing that she was running for her dear life, but we are getting her out soon.”

Some residents and eye witnesses alleged that a particular serving Commissioner in the State hired political thugs to disrupt the conduct of the polls. The heavily armed thugs were seen chasing away everybody and we had to run away for our dare lives”.

In Ogun State, police operatives on Saturday arrested two suspected members of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and two staffers of INEC in Iperu Remo, with huge sums of cash allegedly meant for rigging the by-election into the Remo Federal Constituency House of Representatives.

The suspects, who were arrested in the early hours of Saturday, are reported to have provided very useful information to the police regarding their respective roles in the grand plan to bribe election officials and rig the House of Representatives by-election.

In a video recording, police could be seen interrogating the suspects comprising four males and a female.

The INEC staffers, a man who identified himself simply as Constance and a woman who identified herself as Amina, claimed to have been sent by their supervisor to collect the money from a certain PDP politician in the area.

Meanwhile, the State Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun has lauded the people of Remoland for conducting themselves in an orderly manner at the ongoing Remo Federal Constituency by-election into the House of Representatives.

Abiodun, who spoke while fielding questions from newsmen after casting his vote at Polling Unit 002, Ita Osanyin Ward, Iperu-Remo at 10:33 am, also applauded the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC), for prompt delivery of electoral materials.

He said: “I have just gladly exercised my franchise. I must say that I am quite impressed. The feedback I have gotten so far is that electoral materials arrived at the various polling units on time. I am surprised there is also a very impressive turnout. Everybody seems to be going about voting in an orderly, peaceful way.”

The governor expressed optimism that the minor hiccups noted at the Polling Unit due to inability of the BVAS to capture and register facial image, would be resolved, as the electoral empire has put all machinery in place to ensure a successful election.

Anambra: Exercise turns bloody over attacks on Deputy Gov/ Commissioner

Okey Maduforo

Awka

The Anambra South Senatorial District by election turned bloody yesterday following the alleged attacks on the Deputy Governor, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim and the Commissioner for Environment, Engr Felix Odumegwu.

It was reported that Ibezim was attacked and held hostage by irate youths of the area who accused him of vote buying.

The youths were reported to have also attacked Odumegwu, who they alleged came in the company with the Deputy Governor.

Reacting to the incident, Governor Charles Soludo, shortly after casting his vote at his polling unit in Isuofia, Aguata Local Government Area accused the APC gubernatorial candidate, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, of attacking government officials, including the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Environment. He described the incident as an act of thuggery.

Confirming the incident further, the National Publicity Secretary of APGA, Mazi Ejimofor Opara, described the attack as a clue as to the kind of governor, Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu, candidate of the APC would be, adding that it was indeed unbecoming of someone, who is seeking the votes of Anambra electorate in the November 8th gubernatorial election.

“That shows you that thugs are out to govern Anambra State and that is the kind of governor that he would be if in the unlikely event, he is elected into office.”

“I can confirm to you that the Commissioner for Environment, Engr Felix Odumegwu, was attacked by the APC thugs sent by their gubernatorial candidate and if not for the security operatives at his country home, Ezinifite Aguata, it would have been a different story today” he alleged.

“How can Ukachukwu leave his home in Osumenyi in Nnewi South Local Government Area to go to Ezinifite, Aguata Local Government Area to attack the Commissioner for Environment?” He asked.

One of the aides of Ukachukwu, Comrade Tony Uche, rather accused the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Environment of leading an intimidating platoon of Vigilante personnel and storming Osumenyi, the Community of Ukachukwu to manipulate the bye election and buy votes, which angered the youths of the area to resist them.

“If you see the number of the Vigilante personnel that came with them in over 20 trucks to highjack the election but the youths resisted them ”

“Ukachukwu never ordered anyone to attack the Deputy Governor and the Commissioner for Environment but the youths felt that they cannot be intimidated by the vigilante personnel that came to Osumenyi” he contended.

Hours after the reported case of bloody clash between the Deputy Governor of Anambra State, Dr Onyekachukwu Ibezim, Commissioner for Environment Engr Felix Odumegwu and Prince Nicholas Ukachukwu”s supporters during the bye- election in the state, the Police Command has stated that all the incidents were contained by the eight Service Commanders to guarantee peace in the area.

The Command further confirmed that calm has been restored at the major flash points of the polling units and centres, adding that the public should go about their duties without fear.

Police Public Relations Officer, SP Tochukwu Ikenga, in a statement, explained: “The Anambra State Police Command wishes to inform the public that the ongoing Police-led joint security patrol teams, comprising operatives of the Department of State Services (DSS), Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) and the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) respectively, has continued to effectively manage and contain all reported incidents relating to the Anambra bye-election”

“Contrary to speculation of alleged rifts in some areas, the situation across the state remains calm and under control. Security operatives are on ground to ensure peace, protect lives and property and safeguard the integrity of the electoral process”

Alleged electoral malpractices: Security agencies will do the needful – INEC

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in Ogun has expressed confidence that the security agencies would deal decisively with anyone or group caught involved in vote buying and other electoral malpractices.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Remo Federal Constituency was among the 16 constituencies where bye-elections were held in 12 states in the country.

The Resident Electoral Commissioner (REC) in Ogun, Saseyi Feyijimi, made the disclosure yesterday in Sagamu while reacting to alleged vote buying involving officials of INEC and some political faithful in an interview with newsmen.

“A viral video being circulated displayed where the officials and the faithful were arrested with huge sums of cash allegedly meant for rigging in the bye-elections into the Remo Federal Constituency.”

She stated that the commission was sure that the security agencies were on top of the matter.

“INEC is sure that the security agencies will do the needful; as soon as I lay my hands on the official report, I will also inform the National Headquarters,”

The REC further commended voters at the constituency for coming out early and displaying orderliness.

She said: “I reiterate my assurance of INEC’s commitment to be impartial and transparent.”

NAN reports that the bye -election into the Remo Federal Constituency is to fill the seat left vacant by the death of Adewunmi Onanuga, former Deputy Chief Whip of the House of Representatives, who passed away in Janaury 15 after a brief illness.

APC alleges electoral malpractice in Kano

The All Progressives Congress (APC) in Kano State has expressed concerns over alleged irregularities in the rerun elections for Ghari/Takai and Bagwai/Shanono Constituencies.

Alhaji Abdullahi Abbas, the Chairman of the party, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in a telephone interview on yesterday that the elections were not free and fair, citing issues such as voter intimidation.

He said that the party’s supporters were being chased away from their homes to enable the opposition to thumb-print ballot papers.

Abbas explained that thugs were seen in most polling units intimidating the remaining APC supporters who refused to leave.

He said: “Election materials were yet to arrive at most polling units in the affected local government areas by around 11 a.m.”

Abbas faulted the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) for lack of transparency and urged it to address these lapses to ensure the elections reflected the will of the people.

“This is not an election,” he emphasised.

Mr Abdu Zango, the Resident Electoral Commissioner of Kano, stated that the commission had provided all the necessary electoral materials needed for the conduct of the election in all the affected local government areas and polling units.

He assured that every polling unit had been provided with electoral materials.

He, however, acknowledged some delays due to transportation issues and thuggery, which were mitigated by the security agencies.

The Chairman of the New Nigeria People’s Party, Alhaji Hashimu Dungurawa, stated that eligible party supporters had conducted themselves peacefully in the bye-election in the affected local government areas.

He explained that none of the party’s supporters carried any form of weapon in all the designated polling units.

The chairman maintained: “We are law-abiding party members ready to exercise our civil responsibility.”

Kaduna Bye-election: Seized N30m not for vote buying, for logistics -PDP Chair

Baba Negedu

KADUNA

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) Kaduna State chapter has defended, Shehu Aliyu Pantagi, arrested by security operatives with N30 million cash, declaring that the money was meant for election logistics and payment of party agents, and not for vote buying.

Addressing journalists in Kaduna yesterday, State PDP Chairman, Edward Percy Masha, denied the allegation of vote buying and described it as “false, malicious, and politically motivated.,”

Marsha explained that with over 5,000 PDP agents deployed across the constituencies, the seized N30m amounted to little more than stipends for their welfare.

Marsha explained: “Let me make it clear: that money was for election logistics. We have 169 wards, and if you multiply the number of agents, supervisors, and collation officers by their allowances, you will arrive at well over N30m. That is the reality. To now turn around and say it was for vote buying is mischievous and an insult to the intelligence of Nigerians.”

Masha lamented that PDP has been the target of harassment by security agencies working, allegedly “at the behest of the Kaduna State government,” and also accused the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) of weaponising state institutions to intimidate the opposition parties.

He recalled that only a day earlier, security operatives raided the campaign council office of the PDP candidate for Chikun/Kajuru Federal Constituency, Princess Esther Ashivelli Dawaki, and whisked away several party officials, including the state publicity secretary, zonal chairman, youth leader, women leaders, and over 18 others.

The PDP boss said the spate of arrests and seizures showed desperation on the part of the APC, which, according to him, is jittery about losing the by-elections and stressed that no amount of intimidation would deter the PDP from participating fully in the polls.

“If the APC is confident of its performance, it should go to the field and let the people decide. Resorting to Gestapo tactics and propaganda only shows they are scared of defeat”

Masha urged security agencies to remain neutral and professional, warning that compromising their role could endanger the integrity of the electoral process and peace in Kaduna State.

He also appealed to PDP supporters to remain calm and resolute, assuring them that the party will pursue justice through all legal and constitutional means.