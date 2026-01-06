Police Arrest 20-Year-Old Over N1bn Celebrity Romance Scam In Lagos

The Airport Police Command in Lagos has arrested a 20-year-old man, Essien Emmanuel Akpama, for allegedly defrauding several victims in the United States of over ₦1 billion through a celebrity romance and fraud scheme.

In a statement on Tuesday, the command’s Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Mohammed Adeola, said Akpama was apprehended following months of intelligence-led surveillance. He was arrested on January 5, 2026, while attempting to board a flight out of Lagos.

“The Nigeria Police Force, Airport Police Command, in its sustained efforts to combat transnational crimes and prevent the use of Nigerian airports as escape routes for criminal elements, has arrested a notorious celebrity scam and romance fraud suspect,” the statement said.

Investigations revealed that Akpama relocated from Calabar, Cross River State, to Lagos on February 23, 2024, from where he allegedly coordinated multiple fraudulent schemes targeting foreign victims.

One major case involved a 47-year-old woman in the United States, who was allegedly deceived into transferring $1 million under the pretext of purchasing property in Florida for an orphanage. The funds were reportedly solicited through a cryptocurrency scheme called “BullRun 2.0,” formerly known as “4 Way Mirror Money.”

Further investigations linked Akpama to defrauding a 70-year-old woman in the US of ₦25,709,400 (about $18,000) through the purchase of gift cards, high-end mobile phones, and computer equipment, which were shipped to Nigeria under his direction.

Recovered items include a MacBook Pro 14-inch, an iPhone 17 Pro Max, two Google Pixel 10 Pro XL devices, and one Google Pixel 10 Pro, with a combined value of ₦8,141,367.

Police said the suspect allegedly posed as a 60-year-old orthopaedic surgeon working with the United Nations in Nigeria to convince victims that the devices were required for secure communications.

Commenting on the arrest, CP Ogunbode Olufunke, Mnips, PhD, Commissioner of Police, Airport Police Command, stressed the importance of intelligence-driven operations in tackling crime.

“The Command will continue to deploy intelligence-driven operations to detect, disrupt, and dismantle criminal networks operating within and around Nigeria’s aviation ecosystem,” she said.

The case has been transferred to the Nigeria Police Force Special Fraud Unit for further investigation. The suspect is expected to be arraigned in court after the completion of the inquiry.