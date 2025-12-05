Police Arrest 20 Cultists For Killing, Escaping With Officer’s Hand In Ogun Community

Operatives of the Zone 2 Police Command have arrested 20 suspected cultists for killing and amputating a police officer’s hand.

It was learnt that the Aiye cult group were planning a retaliation of the assault on one of their members at the Ilesi Community, near Ijebu-Ode Town, Ogun State last November 29, which created tension in the neighbourhood when the cultists stormed the community.

The Zonal Police Public Relations Officer (ZPPRO), CSP Ayuba Tunni Umma in a statement yesterday said the tension created by the cultists drew the attention of a police officer who is a resident of the community alongside concerned neighbours to assess the situation.

Umma said upon sighting the cultists, they opened fire on the police officer, killing him instantly and leaving two other residents seriously injured. In a horrifying act of brutality, the cultists amputated the officer’s left hand and fled with it.

The Zonal Spokesperson noted that in response to the gruesome murder of the officer, operatives of the Zone 2 Command based on intelligence on December 1, tracked the suspects down to their hideout at Ogbere area of Ogun State, where members of the syndicate were regrouping.

The raid resulted in the arrest of 20 suspects. During interrogation the suspects confessed to the offences; including armed robbery, murder, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

Some of the items recovered from the suspects during operation include: one Nissan Micra vehicle mark No. KSH 793 XA, one double-barrel short gun, one single-barrel short gun, two locally made single-barrel pistols, 29 live cartridges, 19 mobile phones, the sum of N72,000 cash, one wristwatch, three necklaces, and three ATM cards.

Meanwhile, the Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2 Command, AIG Adegoke Fayoade, said efforts are at top gear to arrest one of the suspect who is said to be in possession of the late officer’s amputated hand, as security has been heightened within the affected communities to restore peace and protect residents.