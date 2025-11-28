Police Arrest 2 Women With Pump-Action Gun In Edo

The Edo State Police Command has arrested two females in possession of an automatic pump-action shotgun with five live cartridges.

The spokesperson of the Command, Moses Yamu, who made this known in a statement yesterday in Benin City, said the automatic pump-action shotgun (Breach No. 0230), along with five live cartridges, was concealed in a sack.

He gave the names of the two suspects as Believe Ehinor, 18, and Ofoma Sofia, 19. He said the suspects were arrested on November 25, at about 11:30 p.m., while an investigation was ongoing into the earlier arrest of four suspected cultists by operatives of the Uromi Divisional Headquarters.

The Command’s Public Relations Officer said the suspects confessed that the weapon belongs to one Peace Ehinor, who escaped during an earlier raid.

Yamu explained that four suspected cultists were earlier arrested by the operatives in a coordinated raid in Uromi on November 23. He gave the names of the four suspects, to include Godspower Ehihanor, 24; Miracle Akhigbe, 27; Miracle Kasheka, 25; and Honest Idemudia, 24.

He said that during interrogation, Godspower Ehihanor confessed to being a member of the Aye Confraternity. Yamu added that all the suspects have been charged to court for prosecution, while efforts to apprehend fleeing gang members continue.