Police Arrest 2-Term Ex-convict for Phone Theft

Operatives of the Police Rapid Response Squad (RRS) have re- arrested a 20-year-old ex-convict, Abdul-Lateef Mutiu, for allegedly stealing a phone.

This is contained in a statement posted yesterday to its official Twitter handle @rrslagos767. It stated that the eagle–eyed operatives of RRS arrested the suspect on Wednesday in Ketu area of the state.

“Around 9:30 p.m., yesterday, eagle–eyed operatives of RRS arrested one Abdul-Lateef Mutiu, 20, an ex-convict after snatching an Infinix Hot 30, valued at N93, 000:00 from an Uber driver in Ketu.

“The suspect, had after snatching the phone from the driver, attempted to escape when the officers arrested him,” it stated. According to RRS, the suspect confessed that he had been operating in the area since 2018 and had been arrested twice before.

It stated that the Commander of RRS, CSP Olayinka Egbeyemi, has directed that the phone be handed over to its owner, while the suspect is charged to court immediately.