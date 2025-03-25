Police Arrest 2 Suspects Over Murder Of 25-Year-Old Motorcycle Rider In Bauchi

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command has announced the arrest of two suspects in connection with the death of a 25-yearold motorcycle rider, Dauda Manu.

The Command spokesman, CSP Ahmed Mohammed Wakil, in a statement said his body was found with multiple injuries along Dosho Village, near Darazo, on March 5.

According to the release, a team of detectives visited the scene, evacuated the body to the General Hospital, Darazo, and later identified the victim as Dauda Manu.

Wakil said, “On March 20, Yau Buba, 25, was arrested in Gombe State with the victim’s motorcycle. Buba Muhammadu, 22, was arrested on March 21, after Yau Buba revealed he sold him the motorcycle for N250,000”.

The case has been transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department and the suspects will be charged in court after the investigation is complete.

Share

Please follow and like us:

Share this: Facebook

X

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Threads

Email

