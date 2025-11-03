Police Arrest 2 Suspects For Motorcycle Theft In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested two suspects for alleged criminal conspiracy, theft, and possession of stolen property in Darazo Local Government Area of the state.

According to a statement by the Police Public Relations Officer, CSP Ahmed Wakil, yesterday in Bauchi, the arrest followed a report by a concerned citizen to the Darazo Divisional Police Headquarters on November 1, at about 2:00 p.m.

The complainant informed the police that two unidentified individuals had earlier visited his garage in Kari Village around 9:00 a.m., asking about motorcycle dealers while behaving suspiciously.

Acting on the report, a team of detectives led by the Divisional Police Officer (DPO), SP Auwalu Ilu, swiftly mobilised to the area and apprehended the two men, later identified as 25-year-old Nura Yau and 25-year-old Bayero Isah, both residents of Akuyam Village in Misau Local Government Area.

During interrogation, the suspects reportedly confessed to stealing motorcycles from various locations, including Akuyam Village on September 30, and the Juma’at Mosque in Darazo town.

Further investigation revealed that one of the stolen motorcycles belonged to 50-year-old Auwal Adamu of Darazo. The Commissioner of Police, CP Sani-Omolori Aliyu, has directed that the case be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) for further investigation and prosecution.

While commending the swift response of the Darazo Police Division, CP Aliyu urged residents to remain vigilant and report any sus- picious movements or activities to the nearest police station, emphasising that “prevention is better than cure.”