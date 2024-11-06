Police Arrest 2 Suspects For Dehumanizing Teenage Girls In Ebonyi

Share

The Ebonyi State Police Command has arrested two persons, Dennis Ali and Ituma Sunday who were alleged to be the primary suspects in a viral video where two teenage girls were flogged, stripped and dehumanized over allegations of theft.

The teenage girls in a video, which has since gone viral, were stripped naked and made to undergo various dehumanising treatments over allegations of theft.

They were flogged and forced to parade the community naked with the fowls (chickens) they allegedly stole. A statement by the Command Public Relations Officer, Joshua Ukandu, said the incident occurred in November 2023 at Ojiegbe, Ngbo community, Ohaukwu Local Government Area of the state.

The video went viral at the weekend, more than one year after the incident and was forwarded to the State Commissioner of Police and other police personnel which led to the arrest of the suspects last Monday.

The statement noted that the dehumanised girls were between the ages of 15 and 16 and were subjected to inhuman treatment which is against the law of the land.

