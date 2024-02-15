Police Arrest 2 Suspected Traffic Robbers Attacking Container-Laden Vehicles

T wo suspected traffic robbers, whose gang specialises in attacking articulated vehicles carrying containers from Apapa Wharf were on Tuesday arrested by the police. Confirming the story, the Police Public Relation Officer (PPRO), SP Benjamin Hundeyin, said they have been on their trail for a while.

According to Hundeyin, on Tuesday, about 2pm, a credible Intelligence was received by the Ijora Badia Police Division, that some suspected notorious traffic robbers were sighted on Apapa/ Wharf Road Bridge, by Marine Beach, about to operate. He said that the information described the suspects as those, who specialise in robbing truck drivers carrying containers and looting the goods.

Hundeyin said that they were seen on motorcycle trailing some containers coming out of the Wharf, enroute Apapa Over- Head Bridge. “The surveillance team from the division trailed the hoodlums. Two of the suspects: Abdulrahman Abdullah, 25, and Musa Adams, 20, of no fixed addresses, were riding a TVS Motorcycle, with number LSD 341 QN, black colour. “The suspects were arrested and taken to the station.

The recovered motorcycle was searched and in the process, one iron cutter, one jack knife, one dagger, four spanners, one big sack and charms were recovered. “Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspects are members of a notorious syndicate robbing trucks carrying containers plying Apapa/ Wharf Road,” he said. Hundeyin said that further investigation revealed that the gang has its operational base at Boundary, Ajegunle area. He said that the police were on the trail of other members of the gang, while investigation was ongoing.