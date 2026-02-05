Police Arrest 2 Suspected Kidnappers, Recover N2.4m Ransom In Rivers

The Rivers State Police Command has arrested two suspected kidnappers, whose kidnapping syndicate has allegedly been terrorising residents of Etche Local Government Area of the state.

Police spokesperson in the state, Grace Iringe-Koko, said the police also recovered the sum of N2,383,000 from the suspects who were arrested following intelligenceled operations by operatives of the anti-cultism unit (ACU), Emohua annex.

She disclosed that the suspects: Abdullahi Ibrahim, 23, from Avara LGA of Nasarawa State; and Mohammed Hashim, 27, from Tafawa Balewa LGA of Bauchi State had abducted a female victim and three others at Elele Waterside on January 19.

She added that the gang’s activities had claimed the life of a youth in the community who attempted to deliver a ransom of N3.8 million on January 13, noting that they were intercepted along the Ozuzu/Apara link road in Etche council area on Janu- ary 22 at about 8:49pm.

“Upon search, the sum of N2,383,000, suspected to be part of ransom paid by the victims’ families, was recov- ered from them,” she said.

Upon interrogation, the police spokesperson said the suspects admitted their involvement in the crime and confessed to participating in several kidnapping incidents, including the abduction of two other female victims in Akpoku Community on January 8. Iringe-Koko said the suspects later led operatives to their hideouts, where police encountered resistance from other gang members, resulting in an exchange of gunfire.

She, however, said that the suspects sustained fatal injuries during the operation, while other members of the gang escaped into nearby bushes with gunshot wounds.