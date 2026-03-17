Police Arrest 2 Suspected Kidnappers’ Logistics Suppliers In Ondo

The Ondo State Police Command said it has arrested two suspected kidnap logistics suppliers linked to a syndicate terrorising Ilu-Abo Community and surrounding areas in Akure North Local Government Area of the state.

The command’s spokesperson, DSP Abayomi Jimoh, who made this known in a statement yesterday, said the suspects were identified as Alhassan Muhammad (20) and Faruq Muhammad Sanni (25), residents of Sabon-Sango, Akure.

Jimoh explained that the suspects were arrested on Sunday following credible intelligence provided by a concerned member of Ilu-Abo Community.

He said that the information indicated that one of the suspects, a commercial motorcyclist, had been assisting kidnappers in the area by procuring and delivering food items, and other supplies to their hideouts.

“Acting swiftly on the intelligence, operatives of the command’s anti-kidnapping squad immediately mobilised to the location and carried out a targeted operation.