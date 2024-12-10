Police Arrest 2 Suspected Cultists, Rescue Victims In Anambra

Share

Operatives of the Anambra State Police Command have arrested two persons suspected to be cultists and armed robbers and recovered various weapons in their possession.

The suspects, Okechukwu Chinwuko, 27 and Ezenwa Chinedu, 22, were arrested by the operatives at tached to the Anti-Cultism Squad in Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of the state.

A statement issued yesterday by the command’s spokesman, Tochukwu Ikenga, stated that the suspects were arrested on Saturday after a raid on a black spot in the area.

Ikenga said, “Police operatives attached to the Anti-Cultism Squad Enugu-Ukwu, Njikoka Local Government Area of Anambra State in the late hours of Saturday, December 7, acting on credible information, raided an identified black spot in Umunaga Village, Awka South LG.

“During the operation, one Okechukwu Chinwuko (m) aged 27 years of Umunaga Village and Ezenwa Chinedu (m) 22 years of Umuneri Village were arrested.

“Other incriminating objects recovered include one pump action gun, four live cartridges, cutlass, criminal charms and substances suspected to be hard drugs. The operatives also rescued two female victims who the suspects had abused sexually.

Share

Please follow and like us: