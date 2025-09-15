Police Arrest 2 Siblings Over Communal Clashes In Ondo

Men of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two siblings, Ogunsemore Gbadebo and Mi- chael Ogunsemore over communal clashes in Eki/Oboto Community in Ilaje Local Government Area of the state. This is also as the police have arrested one Oteku Silas, who is said to specialise in stealing of Toyota-brand of cars in the state.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Olusola Ayanlade, said the siblings have been in a prolonged land tussle with Oba Oyetayo Ofoaye of Aboto community, over the headship of the community and had initiated a civil suit at the Okitipupa High Court. Ayanlade said that when the judgment did not favour them, they proceeded on appeal at the Court of Appeal in Akure.

He said the Appeal Court delivered judgment in favor of Oba Ofoaye, legally reaffirming his position in the dispute. Rather than accept the ruling, Ayanlade said the duo allegedly resorted to self-help by recruiting armed thugs to unleash violence in the Eki/Oboto community.

According to him “The orchestrated attack led to the displacement of residents, the burning of huts, palm produce, and other valuable items, while one Jeremiah Okuntimehin was hacked with machete during the unrest. This criminal escalation turned a civil dispute into a grave security threat, prompting swift police intervention.”

Ayanlade said in a coordinat- ed operation, operatives of the Command arrested Ogunsemore Gbadebo and Michael Ogunsemore, who have since been arraigned in court. The police spokesman said the decisive intervention under- scores the Command’s commitment to preventing communal crises from escalating into wider conflicts.

He said efforts are ongoing to track down and apprehend other fleeing members of the group who actively participated in the violent acts, saying the arrests mark a significant step in restoring normalcy to the affected community and sending a clear message that communal violence would not be condoned under any guise.

According to the police spokesman, the Commissioner of Police, Adebowale Lawal, has said that the Command would not tolerate any form of lawlessness or communal conflict capable of threatening peace and public safety in the state.