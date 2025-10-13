Police Arrest 2 Siblings For Alleged Robbery In Ondo

Operatives of the Ondo State Police Command have arrested two brothers for alleged robbery during a raid on a mechanic workshop in Ore, headquarters of Odigbo Local Government Area of the state.

The suspects, identified as Monday Akinmusere and Oluwaseun Akinmusere, were apprehended over the weekend following intelligence gathering by the Divisional Police Office in Ore. Their arrest was confirmed in a statement yesterday by the command’s spokesperson, DSP Olayinka Ayanlade, in Akure.

According to Ayanlade, a locally fabricated pistol and one live cartridge were recovered from the suspects after a thorough search of the workshop. “Acting on a credible tip-off from a reliable source, on Saturday, October 11, at about 5:15 p.m., the Divisional Police Officer, Ore, led his team to raid a mechanic workshop located off Okitipupa Road, Ore.

“During the operation, two suspects, one Monday Akinmusere and Oluwaseun Akinmusere, both males and residents of Ore, were arrested. A thorough search of the premises led to the recovery of a locally fabricated pistol with one live cartridge,” the statement read in part.

He added that the suspects are currently in custody while investigations are ongoing to trace the source of the firearm and uncover any links with other criminal elements in the area. Ayanlade further disclosed that the Commissioner of Police, CP Adebowale Lawal, commended the officers for their swift and professional action.