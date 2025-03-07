Police Arrest 2 Pakistanis For Alleged Kidnapping In Lagos

Share

Operatives of the Lagos State Police Command have arrested two Pakistani nationals, Roman Gull, 19, and Aftab Ahmad, 28, for allegedly leading a kidnap syndicate in the state.

The suspects it was learnt, alongside five accomplices, lured a 48-year-old Pakistani from Kano State with a fake job offer as a chef before abducting him and demanding a N50 million ransom from his employer.

The state Police Public Relations Officer, Benjamin Hundey – in, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, noting that officers from the Ikeja Division acted on a distress call and successfully rescued the victim.

However, some gang members managed to escape. “A distress call was received at the Ikeja Division of the Lagos State Police Command on Wednesday, March 5, 2025, about the kidnap of a 48-year-old Pakistani within Ikeja.

“Anti-crime patrol teams were swiftly deployed, leading to the rescue of the victim and the ar – rest of two of his captors, Roman Gull and Aftab Ahmad, both Pakistani nationals, while five others escaped,” Hundeyin stated.

“Preliminary investigations revealed that the arrested suspects and their accomplices lured the victim to Lagos by promising him employment as a che They booked his flight from Kano and lodged him in a hotel on February 28, 2025.

“The next day, the gang visited the victim, overpowered him, tied his hands and legs, and sent a message to his employer in Kano demanding a N50 million ransom, threatening to kill him if their demand was not met. “In a bid to buy time, the employer paid N1 million three days later before alerting the police.”

