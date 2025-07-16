Police Arrest 2 Over Murder Of Chinese National In Ogun

The Nigeria Police Force said it has arrested two suspects in connection with the murder of a 33-year-old Chinese national, Mr. Chen Wang, an employee of WH Great Resource Ltd, Ogere, Ogun State.

The expatriate was stabbed to death on Sunday, January 12, 2025, in his office. The suspects, two lovers, allegedly disabled the company’s security system and unlawfully accessed Wang’s office before attacking him.

They subsequently stole the keys to his residence, which they later burgled before fleeing the state with stolen cash.

Spokesperson of the Ogun State Police Command, Omolola Odutola, had earlier disclosed that investigations were ongoing and a manhunt had been launched to apprehend the culprits.

Giving an update on the incident, the Nigeria Police Force yesterday, in a statement by the Assistant Commissioner of Police and Force Public Relations Officer, Olumuyiwa Adejobi, said that two suspects identified as Yunusa Abdullahi aged 25, and Peace Danlami, 20, were arrested in Jos, Plateau State.

Adejobi stated that the suspects were arrested where they had been hiding under false identities.