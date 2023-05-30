Police arrest 2 over killing of 90-yr-old man, stealing of community oracle

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Funmi Odunlami said the duo were arrested in Irese in Ifedore local government area of the state following the death of Ajayi Ajisegiri, a

nonagenarian who was the custodian of the community oracle.

The 90-year-old Ajisegiri who was the oracle custodian and chief hunter of the town was hacked to death while the community’s oracle was stolen by the suspects last week in the rustic community of Irese.

The suspects, Dada Ologundudu, 51, and John Samson, 27 were arrested by the police for allegedly strangling the nonagenarian and stealing the community’s oracle in the deceased’s custody.

It was learnt that the suspects were nabbed by residents of the community while trying to flee the town when the death of the deceased was announced.

It was also gathered that the lifeless body of the deceased was found in his room, a day after Ajisegiri threatened to report one of the suspects to the whole community for stealing the community’s spiritual property, ‘Osho Osi Ode’ which was kept in the deceased’s custody.

The landlady of Dada, Mrs Beatrice Ademeti explained that the deceased came to her house a day before the incident, telling the suspect to return what he took from his house or he would report him to the community.

She said the suspect who had only spent six months in the community, claimed to be an herbalist. She said the suspect made the deceased his intimate friend and the deceased explained to him everything the oracle is being used for.

Her words “The motorcyclist cannot say he was not responsible for the death of Ajisegiri, because, on the night of the incident, I overheard the deceased shouting at the suspect, saying he gave him a day to return the community’s property he took in his room or else he would report the case to the whole town the next day.

“The suspect later came back at night to give baba three sachets of alcoholic drink which made the deceased sleep off”

The next day around 8:00 am, Mrs Ademeti said she noticed the deceased has not opened his door which was unusual of him.

Her words “I called other neighbours around and I explained to them that the deceased had not opened his door since morning, which made them force his door open. To our surprise, we found his lifeless body on the floor in his room with fingers and blood all over his neck.”

While assessing the crime scene, it was noticed that the assailants gained entry through the window and strangled Ajisegiri.

It was also discovered that the ‘Osho osi Ode’ that belongs to the community was also missing.

The neighbours who held the suspect to prevent him from escaping, took him to Olu of lrese’s palace to report the issue.

They later proceeded to report the case at the Ijare Police Station where they took the suspect to.

The suspect who initially denied at the station that he was not responsible for the missing oracle and the killing of the deceased, was later taken back to the community palace where Olu of Irese, Oba Ahmed Saka commanded him to say the truth.

The suspect asked for a private audience with the traditional ruler before he confessed to having the community’s oracle. The monarch said if he refused to reveal where he kept the oracle, the community won’t know peace and the deceased can’t be buried.

The suspect confessed where he kept the oracle and it was retrieved with the help of the police and was taken back to the community.