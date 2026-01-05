Police Arrest 2 Over Killing Of 3 Women In Adamawa Communal Conflict

The Adamawa State Police Command yesterday said its operatives have arrested two persons over the alleged killing of three women in renewed communal violence in communities around Lamurde Local Government Area.

“The Adamawa State Police Command has swiftly responded to the renewed Lamurde tribal conflict between the natives of Bachama and Chobo, leading to the killing of three women and the apprehension of two suspects,” the command said in a statement by its Public Relations Officer, Suleiman Nguroje.

The three women were reportedly attacked and killed on Saturday, January 3, by some suspected Bachama natives on their farm around Tigno Village, Lamurde LGA.

According to Nguroje, operatives of the command recovered 29 rounds of live ammunition, one AK-47 rifle magazine, cash of N90,000, and other items.

He named the suspects as William Joshua, 30, and Ezekiel Luka, 23, both residents of Tigno, who were arrested “following reliable information received.”

Nguroje quoted the state Commissioner of Police, CP Dankombo Morris, as appealing for calm, assuring that the command was doing everything humanly and legally possible to bring the perpetrators and their instigators to book.