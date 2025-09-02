Police Arrest 2 Men With Machine Gun, Over 1,200 Rounds Of Ammunition In Katsina

The Katsina State Police Command has arrested two men in possession of a machine gun and a large cache of live ammunition. Police spokesperson, Aliyu Abubakar Sadiq, who confirmed the development in a statement yesterday on his Facebook page, said operatives intercepted a blue Golf vehicle with registration number RSH 528 BV along Karkarku road in Ingawa Local Government Area.

The suspects, identified as 28-yearold Abdulsalam Muhammad and 23-year-old Aminu Mamman, both from Baure Town in Safana Local Government Area of Katsina State, were found with one machine gun and 1,295 rounds of live ammunition.

Sadiq explained that the suspects were travelling from Hadejia in Jigawa State to Katsina when they were apprehended. The Command urged residents to continue to support security agencies with prayers and useful information to help curb insecurity across the state.