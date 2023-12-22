Police Arrest 2 Men Over Alleged Production Of Fake Drinks in Lagos

The Lagos State Police Command has arrested two men in connection with alleged production of fake drinks in the state.

The Command’s spokesperson, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who confirmed the arrest in a statement yesterday said that the suspects, Imo Lawrence, 35, and Magnus Nwonka, 42, were arrested on Wednesday.

The command’s spokesperson said that the suspects led officers of Ojo Police Division to their “inconspicuous” multi-room factory.

He said that the premises where the fake drinks were produced was flooded with stagnant stinking water.

Hundeyin also shared a video which showed crates of different drinks, plastic bottles, and bags of sachet water used for the production of the fake drinks in the house.