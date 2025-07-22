Police Arrest 2 In Connection With Murder Of Chinese In Ogun, Recover Arms

The Police have arrested two suspects linked to the killing of a Chinese national, Mr. Chen Wang, an employee of WH Great Resource Limited, Ogere, Ogun State.

The Force Public Relations Officer (FPPRO), ACP Muyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday said the breakthrough followed a coordinated intelligence driven operation that culminated in the arrest of the suspects across state lines.

The incident occurred on January 12, when officers of the Ogun State Police Command responded to a distress call reporting the lifeless body of Mr. Chen Wang. He was found dead in his office with multiple stab wounds to the chest, sparking a full-scale investigation.

Adejobi said initial inquiries led to the deployment of the NPF Technical Intelligence Unit (TIU), which supported detectives of the State Criminal Investigation Department, SCID, Eleweran, in tracing the suspects.

Investigators discovered that two factory workers, who are suspected to be lovers, exploited reduced staffing levels and overtime access on the day of the incident.

They allegedly disabled the company’s security systems, accessed the victim’s office, and carried out the fatal attack. After the alleged murder, they also took keys to Mr. Wang’s residence, which they later burgled before escaping the state with cash.

The suspects, identified as a-25-yearold man, Yunusa Abdullahi from Borno State and a-20-year-old lady, Peace Keno Danlami from Taraba State, were apprehended on July 14, in Jos, Plateau State.

They had assumed false identities and gone into hiding. The Police Force credited the arrests to the effective use of digital forensics, biometric tracking, and coordinated intelligence efforts by Operatives from the Force Headquarters in Abuja and Ogun SCID.

The Inspector General of Police, IGP Egbetokun, commended all officers involved for their professionalism and diligence in resolving the Ogun Chinese murder case. He reiterated the commitment of the Force to protecting lives and property across the country.