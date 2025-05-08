Police Arrest 2 High-Profile Fugitives Allegedly Wanted Over Human Trafficking

Share

Two suspected fugitives allegedly wanted by the Belgian authorities for human trafficking has been arrested by the Nigeria Police in Edo State.

The suspects identified as Felix Omoregie alias Eghosa Johnson Omoregie is suspected to be the ringleader of a trafficking syndicates wanted in Belgium.

Also, one Okwudili Sabastine Ezeje, was arrested as an alleged key member of a Dubai-based armed robbery gang. The Force Public Relations Officer (FPRO), ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, in a statement yesterday said Felix Omoregie, the alleged mastermind of a large-scale human trafficking operation, had been declared wanted by the Belgian authorities through an INTERPOL Red Notice issued on 19, December, 2023.

He said that Omoregie was arrested in Benin City, Edo State, following diligent intelligence and enforcement efforts by police operatives. “He is scheduled to be arraigned at the Federal High Court in Benin City.

“Omoregie is accused of alleged trafficking young Nigerian women including minor to Italy and subsequently dispersing them across Europe for the purpose of sexual exploitation.

“Victims were subjected to voodoo-based oaths and psychological coercion, with fabricated debts ranging between N20,000 and N50,000 used to manipulate and control them.

“His criminal network involved handlers in Brussels and France, who managed the victims’ activities and remitted proceeds to him.

Following a conviction in absentia in Belgium in 2021 for multiple counts of aggravated human trafficking and criminal organisation leadership, Omoregie fled to Nigeria.

“Upon his arrest, a search of his premises revealed incriminating materials, including a photocopy of a passport intended for a planned relocation to Canada,” he said.

The Force image maker said that in a separate operation, the INTERPOL National Central Bureau (NCB), Abuja, apprehended a 37-year-old Okwudili Sabastine Ezeje at a hideout in Nsukka, Enugu State.

Share