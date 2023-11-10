Police Arrest 2 For Kidnap, Rape In Edo

Operatives of the Edo State Police Command has arrested two suspects; Marvelous Imiefoh, 20, and Uwaghele Samuel John, 24; for allegedly kidnapping and raping one Chika Okeke, 24, at Ekpoma area of the state.

The suspects were arrested by the police at Ekpoma after the victim reported her ordeal at the police station in Ekpoma Division. Parading the suspects, the command’s spokesperson,

Chidi Nwanbuzor, said Chika Okeke, 24, reported to the police that she was attacked and raped by two young men who met her in front of Tipsy Fellah Club along Akure, lanre in Ekpoma. He said the suspect solicited for her company for the night and agreed on a fee of N25,000.00 for the night.

“Suddenly, the suspects instead of taking her to the hotel as agreed, took her to a bush at Okopoji, Ekpoma, where they attacked, raped her and forcefully collected her Infinix phone, power bank, phone charger and transferred N19,600.00 from her Opay account into one of the suspects Marvelous Imiefoh’s account.”