Police Arrest 2 For Alleged Killing Of Couple, Suspected Cultists

A 37 year-old suspect, Wale Adeyemo and an accomplice, Kingsley Chibueze, 26 have been arrested by men of the Lagos State Police Command for allegedly killing an elderly couple in their home on March 19, 2023. The police spokesperson in the state, SP Benjamin Hundeyin, who paraded the suspects and 40 others before journalists yesterday at Command Headquarters, Ikeja, said that during investigation it was revealed that Adeyemo, who was formerly an employee (driver) of the couple, requested to be paid off and was obliged sometime in February.

He said during the cash crunch, Adeyemo allegedly recruited Chibueze to aid his plans of robbing the couple. “The robbery then led to the gruesome murder of the couple and attack on the housemaid. The suspects went away with unaccounted sum of money in dollars and naira with two Samsung smart phones and they were later arrested,” he said. Also, arrested were two men who were allegedly found with human parts in Ikorodu. Hundeyin said that investigation also revealed that both suspects were members of Aiye Confraternity, while one of the suspects identified as Laitan, was a murder suspect earlier detained at Ikeja, but escaped from cell during #EndSARS protest.

“Suspects later confessed to have gotten the human parts from his friend, effort is in place to arrest other members of the gang.” However, Police detectives also arrested the trio of Emeka Kalu, 52, Emeka Jefferson, 46 and Christian Odah on May 20, who specializes in breaking into shops and stealing parked vehicles.