Police Arrest 2 Child Trafficking Suspects, In Rivers, Rescue 4 Children

Share

The Rivers State Police Command have arrested members of child trafficking syndicates and rescued four children in the Rumukwachi Community, near Port Harcourt.

The police also revealed that a suspect, Esther Anthony and an alleged accomplice were arrested in connection with the trafficking.

Confirming the story, the Rivers State Police Command Spokesperson, SP Grace Iringe-Koko, in a statement yesterday said the children, between the ages of one and 13 years, were lodged in a guest house, ready to be trafficked, before police burst them and rescued the victims.

“The children, aged one to thirteen years, were lodged at Alaeze Guest House in Rumukwachi, Port Harcourt, and were intended to be handed over to a nurse named Loveth, who runs a maternity home.

“The managing director of the guest house became suspicious of Anthony’s activities and refused to allow her to check out with the children, insisting that the mother be present.

Anthony left, only to return with police officers, falsely claiming that the guest house manager had abducted the children and threatened her with a gun.

“However, the managing director contacted the Choba Area Command, and officers arrived to arrest Anthony.

Preliminary investigations revealed that Anthony had conspired with a person named Favour to traffic the children from the Swali Community in Bayelsa State.

“Another suspect, Purity Silas, was also arrested in connection with the case. Notably, Anthony was identified by another family as the same person who had previously stolen three of their children in the Rumuodara area of Port Harcourt and sold them to Loveth.”

The police Spokespersons added that the suspects had confessed to the crime and would soon be charged in court.

Share

Please follow and like us: