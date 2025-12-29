Police Arrest 19-Year-Old Govt House Staff For Alleged Homicide In Gombe

A19-year-old casual worker has been arrested by the Gombe State Police Command in connection with the alleged killing of a fellow staff member within the Gombe Government House premises.

A statement issued by the state Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Buhari Abdullahi, explained that the incident occurred on Thursday, December 25, 2025, and involved two casual staff members working at the Government House.

Abdullahi explained that the command received a distress call at about 3:50 p.m. reporting that a male adult, identified as Mallam Umar, also known as “Baba Usama,” had been found unresponsive.

He added that upon receipt of the report, operatives were immediately dispatched to the scene, saying that the victim, who was a borehole operator attached to the Government House, was rushed to the Specialist Hospital, Gombe, where he was certified dead by a medical doctor.

According to the police spokesperson, “Preliminary findings indicated the death was suspicious, prompting the Commissioner of Police, CP Umar Ahmed Chuso, to visit the scene and order a comprehensive investigation.”

Further investigation, according to Abdullahi, including a review of CCTV footage within the Government House, showed that another casual staff member had assaulted the deceased shortly before his death.

He explained that their investigation identified one Shuaibu Adamu, aged 19, also known as “Yaya Mama,” a casual watchman attached to a construction company working within the Government House, as the prime suspect.

The suspect was said to have fled immediately after the incident, but was later tracked and arrested in a coordinated operation, saying that at about 11:00 p.m. on the same day, the suspect was arrested at his hideout in Bagadaza Quarters, Gombe. During preliminary interrogation, he confessed to the crime.

According to the statement, the remains of the deceased have been deposited at the hospital mortuary for autopsy, stressing that the suspect is currently in police custody as investigations continue.