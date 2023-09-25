Police Arrest 19 Suspected Cultists For Sagamu Killing

The operatives of the Ogun State Police Command have arrested 19 suspected cultists for their alleged involvement in the recent cult war in the Sagamu area of the state.

The recent supremacy battle between members of the Eiye and Aiye cult groups in Sagamu had reportedly claimed 20 lives.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the state police command, Omolola Odutola confirmed the arrest of the suspects to journalists in Abeokuta on Monday.

According to the PPRO, the suspects were arrested on Sunday, September 24 during a tactical operation carried out by the operatives of the Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) team and the Anti-Cultism Unit (AKU).

Odutola said the suspects were arrested in their hideouts in different parts of Sagamu after police operatives acting on a tip-off swooped on them.

The PPRO added that the operation targeted the suspected cultists who had been causing terror in various areas including Odogbolu, Sagamu, Ijebu-Ode, and Ilishan areas of the state.

Among those arrested was Ogunnibi Hammed, a kingpin of the Eiye confraternity.

“This notorious cultist has been widely known for his involvement in gruesome attacks against rival cult groups in Ogun state”, Odutola said.

Others arrested were: Sodipo Azeez, also known as Bintobo, Ilori Gbenga, Lamina Yusuf, Kolawole Rasaq, Adelaja Otusanya, Adeyemi Soneye, Oseni Toheeb, Thank God Naba, Lekan Qudus, Adelusi Omotayo, Timothy Monday, Ayomide Ishmael, Oboje Jeremiah, Ayoola Oladayo, Jacob Chidi, John Innocent, Ayangbile Victor and Jacob Sunday.

According to the police spokesperson, all the suspects have confessed to being active members of different cult groups.