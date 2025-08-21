Police Arrest 18-Year-Old Man For Killing 5-Year-Old Cousin Over Delay In Ransom Payment

Operatives of the Enugu State Police Command have arrested one Obodoagu Ikediekpere Wisdom, 18, for the alleged kidnap and murder of his fiveyear-old male second cousin, Obodoagu Wisdom.

The Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), SP Daniel Ndukwe, in a statement yesterday said the suspect’s accomplice, Sunday Michael, 24, a security guard at 9 Mile and native of Mayo-Belwa Local Area of Adamawa State, was also arrested.

Ndukwe said the suspects were apprehended on 11 and 12 August, 2025 by operatives of the Command’s Anti-Kidnapping Tactical Squad, following intelligence gathered after ransom demands were reported. He said: “the said child was first reported missing on July 26, 2025.

Investigations revealed that the prime suspect used his accomplice to de- mand N1,000,000 ransom from the victim’s father, in an attempt to disguise his identity. When the ransom went unmet, the suspect murdered the child and buried him in a bush near their residence in Okinitor, Amankwo Ngwo, Udi LGA.

During interrogation process, the suspects confessed to the crime. The prime suspect thereafter led operatives to the scene, where the victim’s body was exhumed in the presence of medical personnel, including a doctor, who certified the child dead.

However the Commissioner of Police, CP Mamman Giwa, has commiserated with the bereaved family and assured that the suspects will be arraigned upon conclusion of investigations. He reiterates the Command’s unwavering commitment to detecting heinous crimes and ensuring justice.