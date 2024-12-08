Police Arrest 18-Year-Old For Killing Ex-Niger Perm Sec

Share

Niger State Police Command on Sunday confirmed the arrest of one Fatiyah Abdulhakeem who works as a panel beater, for allegedly killing Adamu Jagaba, an ex-Permanent Secretary of the State Government.

Jagaba, who retired from the State Ministry of Environment and Climate Change, also operated a block moulding industry at the Eastern Bye Pass in Minna, the state capital, before his death

Sunday Telegraph gathered that the incident happened on Saturday 7 December 2024 when Abdulhakeem, aged 18, was alleged to have stabbed the victim in the head and made away with his car.

The Spokesman, Niger State Police Command, Wasiu Abiodun confirmed the report, noting that the police has arrested the alleged killer with the stolen car.

According to Abiodun, the suspect confessed to the killing of Jagaba, adding that he conspired with some of the victim’s workers to carry out the crime.

Abiodun stated, “On December 7, 2024, at about 3 pm, a report of an incident of culpable homicide was made at Tudun-Wada Div, that at about 11.30 am, a yet-to-be-identified person(s) trespassed to a block industry located along Eastern Bye-pass, Minna, attacked and stabbed one Adamu Jagaba on the head and made away with his vehicle.

“The victim was rushed to a nearby hospital where he gave up the ghost and was confirmed dead,” adding that police operatives visited the scene.

“Fortunately, on the local circulation of the vehicle’s details to all police points and formation within the state, on the same date at about 7 pm, the Police Crack Squad of the Command intercepted the vehicle along Bosso Estate Road, Minna, with the suspect, named: Fatiyah Abdulhakeem, aged 18yrs of Tayi Village via Bosso Minna.

“He confessed further that he conspired with some of the deceased workers, who gave him the target and more information in carrying out the crime.

“He said he has other gang members he does such heinous acts with, as he mentioned their names for investigation.

“Effort is ongoing to apprehend the members and the suspect will be charged to court for prosecution, immediately after investigation,” Abiodun stated.

