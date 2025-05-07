Police Arrest 18 Year Old For Husband’s Death

Share

Police Command The Kano Statehas arrested 18-year-old Saudat Jibril of Farawa Quarters for allegedly killing her 30-year-old husband, Salisu Idris, by cutting his throat with a sharp knife.

The incident, which occurred in Kano, prompted the immediate deployment of a detective team to the scene under the directive of Commissioner of Police Ibrahim Adamu Bakori.

According to a statement by the Command’s Public Relations Officer, Abdullahi Haruna Kiyawa, the suspect was apprehended and is currently in custody at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID), Homicide Section.

Jibril will face charges of culpable homicide in court. The victim was rushed to Aminu Kano Teaching Hospital, where medical personnel confirmed his death.

Commissioner Bakori reiterated the Command’s zero-tolerance stance on violence and criminality, emphasizing its commitment to thorough investigations to ensure justice.

The Kano State Police Command urged the public to remain vigilant and report suspicious activities to the nearest police station, reaffirming its dedication to maintaining safety and security across the state.

