Share

The operative of Kebbi State Police Command on Tuesday apprehended 165 illegal immigrants from Burkina Faso, Mali, Ivory Coast, Benin Republic, and Niger Republic in the Kuwait area of Birnin Kebbi, Kebbi State.

The spokesperson of Kebbi Police Command, CSP Nafiu Abubakar who confirmed the arrest in a statement made available to newsmen said they were all found crammed into a three-bedroom flat

According to him, the arrests followed an intelligence report to detectives of the Kebbi State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) about individuals from francophone countries cramped in an apartment in the community.

The arrests followed a tip-off that led detectives from the State Criminal Investigation Department (SCID) to the apartment, uncovering what police described as a disturbing case of illegal migration and suspected financial crimes.

READ ALSO:

CSP Nafiu Abubakar, the command’s Public Relations Officer, revealed that the suspects comprised 35 nationals from Burkina Faso, 110 from Ivory Coast, 11 from Benin Republic, five from Niger Republic, and four from Mali.

“Preliminary investigations indicate that they were living in Nigeria without valid documentation and were allegedly involved in the Qnet Ponzi scheme,” CSP Abubakar stated.

The police spokesperson added that the suspects have been transferred to the Nigeria Immigration Service, Kebbi State Command, for further investigation and processing.

Share

Please follow and like us: