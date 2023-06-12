New Telegraph

Police Arrest 16-Year-Old Boy Over Alleged Defilement Of 2-Year-Old Girl In Edo

The operatives of the Edo State Police Command have arrested a 16-years-old boy, Nathaniel Ogenowchukwu,
for allegedly defiling a two-year-old minor in the state.

The suspect was said to have committed the offence last Wednesday, June 7 in Egba community, Uhunwonde local government of Edo State.

The State Police Command’s Spokesperson, Chidi Nwabuzor, who confirmed the arrest said the police received a report that Nathaniel Ogenowchukwu 16 defiled a two-year-old baby in the community

According to him. investigation on the matter is ongoing under the gender unit of the criminal investigation department.

Chidi assured that as soon as the investigation is completed, the suspect would be charged in Court.

In an interview with journalists, Nathaniel said he didn’t know what came over him.

He said, “The two-year-old always comes to meet my sister, she came on this day and I told her to go back home that my sister was not around but she refuse to go”.

“So, I then carry her and put her on the bed and pull her nicker halfway down. But, I didn’t sleep her”

” I did penetrate her, I only put my penis in between her lap”

“I didn’t know what came over me, because I haven’t done it before,” he said.

