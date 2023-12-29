Police Arrest 16 Suspects for Alleged Robbery, Kidnapping in Kano

The Kano State Police Command said it has arrested 16 suspects for alleged armed robbery and kidnapping in different parts of the state. The State Commissioner of Police, Mr Hussaini Gumel, disclosed this while parading the suspects in Kano, yesterday.

He said that operatives of the command arrested 11 suspected armed robbers, who specialise in cross border stolen vehicle trafficking, adding that the police succeeded in dismantling the syndicate. “We have arrested 11 suspects with recovery of two Revolver pistols and five stolen vehicles,” he said.

Gumel said preliminary investigations revealed that the syndicate network have been in existence for more than 10 years. The police, he said, also busted many kidnapping networks on the eve of Christmas and New Year. “We had apprehended a five-man kidnapping gang that have been terrorising residents of Rogo Local Government Area and rescued two victims,” he said.

According to Gumel, the suspects will be charged to court on completion of investigations. While commending the media for its support, Gumel urged residents of the state to cooperate with police toward building a crime free society.