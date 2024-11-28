Police Arrest 16 Suspected Thugs In Bauchi

Share

The Bauchi State Police Command has arrested some suspects in connection with the possession of dangerous weapons in the state metropolitan city.

The Police Public Relations Officer, Ahmed Wakil, said operations have resulted in the arrest of 16 suspected thugs and the recovery of dangerous weapons.

He explained that, “the operation, led by CSP Suleiman Tambuwal was carried out in response to directives of the Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, to ensure a peaceful festive season.

The police team patrolled the Mangororin Sale Toro area, Kofar Dumi, Fadan Bayak, and Wunti areas and made the arrests at about 0300 hours.

He said the suspects, who were found in possession of dangerous weapons, will be charged in court following profiling. The police command is committed to ensuring that those who engage in activities that undermine public safety and security are brought to justice.

According to the PPRO, the police command’s crackdown on youth restiveness and thuggery is a response to the growing concern about the Sara Suka phenomenon, which has been linked to various forms of crime and criminal activities.

Sara Suka, a term used to describe a group of young people who engage in violent and destructive behavior, has been identified as a major security threat in the state.

Wakil further said the police command’s efforts to combat Sara Suka are aimed at preventing the spread of criminal activities and ensuring that the public is protected from harm.

The command is working closely with community leaders, parents, and guardians to address the root causes of Sara Suka and to prevent young people from engaging in this destructive behavior.

The Commissioner of Police, CP Auwal Musa Mohammed, assured the public that the command is committed to ensuring a peaceful festive season.

He urged parents and guardians to caution their wards against engaging in activities that undermine public safety and security.

The Police Command is committed to maintaining public safety and order and will not hesitate to arrest and prosecute anyone found culpable. The public is encouraged to cooperate with the police and to report any suspicious activity to the nearest police station.

