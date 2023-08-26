Police Arrest 15-Year-Old For Cutting Off Farmer’s Hand In Bauchi

Adamu Ibrahim, a 15-year-old teenager has been detained by the Bauchi State Police Command for allegedly amputating a farmer’s hand in the Jital Local Government Area (LGA) of the state.

SP Ahmed Wakil, the Command’s Public Relations Officer made the disclosure in a press statement made available to newsmen on Saturday in Bauchi.

According to the police image maker, Adamu stabbed the victim during a dispute, and an initial inquiry found that Adamu had often entered the victim’s farms without permission.

He noted that the terrible situation happened after the victim repeatedly complained to the suspect’s father about intrusion into his rice farmland.

According to him, on receiving this report, police operatives swung into action, arrested the suspect and activated more preventive measures to avert a possible herder-farmer clash in the area.

He said, “A disagreement ensued in the course of which the suspect stabbed the victim upon asking him to vacate his farmland.

“In addition, the suspect drew his machete and chopped off the left hand of the victim.

Preliminary investigation revealed that the suspect had on several occasions trespassed into the victim’s farmland with his cows while rearing.

“The investigation revealed that on the 24th of August, 2023, the suspect who was armed with a stick and machete, again went to the victim’s farmland and destroyed crops, whose value is yet to be ascertained.

“The victim was rushed to the Abubakar Tafawa Balewa Teaching Hospital, Bauchi, for medical attention, and he is responding to treatment.”

A discreet investigation will be completed before the suspect is charged in court, according to Wakil, who also disclosed that the state’s commissioner of police, CP Auwal Mohammed, has advised herders to stay away from farmlands in the state.