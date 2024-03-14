Police Arrest 15 Shilla Gangsters in Adamawa

The Adamawa State Police Command has in the early hours of yesterday arrested no fewer than 15 suspected Shilla gangsters (Shilla boys), who specialise in robbing and inflicting wounds on innocent citizens in the state. A release by the Command’s spokesperson, SP Suleiman Nguroje, in Yola, said the police at Jimeta Division, Yola North Local Government Area, while on patrol with vigilance men along Rumde engaged the gangsters in a gun battle. The release explained that 15 of the radical Shilla boys were arrested while operating with sharp daggers, knives used in robbing innocent people of their belongings. Items recovered from them include four sharp daggers, three knives, two handsets, #19,000 cash, and assorted types of hard drugs were also seized. Our Correspondent reports that the victims include those who went for early morning prayers, early travel lers as well as those that go out for morning sporting exercises. It could be recalled that the same group of boys engaged the police in a fight and made attempt to set the police van ablaze. Those arrested include, Adamu Abdullahi (17yrs), Hassan Mohammed (18yrs), Abdullahi Yusuf (18yrs), Abdulrazak Abubakar (19Yrs), Ibrahim Umar (19yrs), Mohammed Zakaria (14yrs), Mohammed Auwal (16yrs). Others includes Kabiru Abdullahi (20yrs), Auwal Adamu (15yrs), Aminu Adamu (13yrs), Abdulraham Umar (16yrs), Amir Mohammed (15yrs), Anas A. Rufai (20yrs), Usman Tijjani (15yrs), Mohammed Abubakar (17yrs). SP Nguroje stressed on the need for them to be diligently prosecuted upon completion of investigations by the police.

