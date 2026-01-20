Police Arrest 14 Sara-Suka Thugs, Armed Robbery Suspects In Bauchi

The Bauchi State Police Command has recorded a major breakthrough in its fight against violent crime with the arrest of 14 suspected Sara-Suka thugs and members of an armed robbery gang operating in Bauchi metropolis and Giade Local Government Area.

Police spokesman, SP Nafiu Habib, disclosed in a weekend crime bulletin that the Sara-suka suspects were arrested during a swift patrol operation around Bakaro, Kofar Dumi, Tudun Yarima and Kofar Madaki following credible intelligence.

He said the suspects, aged between 18 and 22, were armed with machetes and sharp knives and had been terrorising residents, stealing phones and money, and inflicting injuries on innocent citizens.

In a related operation, detectives from Giade Division arrested six suspects linked to an armed attack on two members of the Nigerian Forestry and Security Services attached to the Giade Emirate Council.

The victims were attacked at the Emir’s palace and robbed of valuables, including a dane gun and mobile phone. Police said several stolen items, weapons and motorcycles were recovered from the suspects, who would be charged to court upon the conclusion of investigation.