Police Arrest 132 Suspects In Kano

In the last two months, the Kano State Police Command on Friday said it has detained no fewer than 132 people in various parts of the state for suspected kidnapping, armed robbery, and illegal drug peddling.

Hussaini Gumel, the State Police Commissioner, stated this on Friday in Kano, adding that the command also detained motor vehicle, motorcycle, and tricycle thieves, human trafficking suspects, and suspected fraudsters during the period.

Gumel also stated that the command rescued four kidnapped victims, and two human trafficking victims, and recovered items and goods during the period.

Two AK-47 weapons, one locally built pump-action rifle, and four live cartridges were recovered.

“We have arrested 65 suspected thugs (Yandaba), 22 suspected thieves, 25 suspected drug dealers, 11 kidnapping suspects, and 9 suspected illegal Forex hawkers from January to date in different parts of the state.

He went on to say that since January 1, all major crimes, including armed robbery, kidnapping, cattle rustling, car theft, drug trafficking, and thuggery, had been considerably reduced throughout the state.

“The previous threats of daylight and night mobile phone armed robbery are now a story of the past, with no single record in the last two months.”

Furthermore, he said that; the command was able to crush and dismantle trans-border syndicates of motor vehicle thieves by arresting and recovering a huge number of automobiles.