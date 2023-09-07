Police Arrest 13 Suspected Kidnappers, Kill 4 In Kaduna

In the last 30 days, the Kaduna State Police Command on Thursday said it has killed four alleged kidnappers and detained 13 others.
The command’s Acting Public Relations Officer, ASP Nasir Hassan, made the disclosure at a news conference in Kaduna.
According to him, intelligence reports were the basis for the arrests of the accused, adding that during the exchange of gunfire, the cops also murdered four other people on separate occasions.
Speaking further, he said the command arrested no fewer than 10 suspected members of a street gang popularly known as Sara-Suka.
Other items recovered were three mobile phones and three bags of dried leaves suspected to be hemp.
Hassan said that all the suspects would be charged in court upon the completion of investigations.