Police Arrest 13 For Kidnapping, Robbery, Others In Niger

Police operatives from the Force Intelligence Department’s Special Tactical Squad (FID‑STS), in Niger State have arrested three young men allegedly linked to a kidnapping and armed‑robbery network that has been terrorising communities around Beji, Maikun‑ kele and surrounding areas.

Acting on a tip‑off, officers on January 16 took into custody Mamman Bello (18), Ibrahim Ad‑ amu (20) and Umar Abubakar (25). The command through its Public Relations Officer, SP Wasiu Abiodun, said Bello and Adamu were captured in Ilorin, Kwara State, after intelligence showed that suspected kidnappers from Beji and Maikunkele had relocated to Ndanaku Forest in Patigi and were regrouping under a leader known as “Batugo.”

He explained that during interrogation, Adamu said he joined the group from Beji, while Bello admitted he entered from Ogbomosho. “Both confessed to multiple kidnapping operations and re‑ vealed plans to abduct another victim in the city before they were caught,” Abiodun state.

However, he disclosed that Umar Abubakar was arrested in Garatu for his role in an armed robbery in Beji several months earlier, when he and accomplices invaded a home, stealing two mo‑ bile phones and a motorcycle. “He confessed to the crime and named his co‑conspirators to include Wode, Black, Mohammed, and one other.

He also said the motorcycle was sold for N600,000 at Tunga‑Mallam with the proceeds shared. Efforts are ongoing to apprehend the remaining gang members, “Abiodun stated.

In a separate operation, the PPRO also revealed that police from the Sarkin‑Pawa Division carried out sting raids on known black spots between 19 and 22January, resulting in the arrest of ten suspects.

He disclosed that eight of them, including Mubarak Aliyu (35), Abubakar Idris (24), Kabiru Aliyu (26), Sabiu Mohammed (25), Abubakar Mustapha (26), Aminu Aliyu (20), Anas Magaji (19) and Hakilu Haruna (20) were found with Tramadol tablets and about 30 wraps of suspected cannabis and admitted to selling and using the drugs. The spokesman further added that two others, Danjuma Jagaba (35) and Alka Samari (38), were de‑ tained for criminal intimidation and causing grievous hurt.